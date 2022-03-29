Route 8 bridge replacement project resumes; expect ramp closures starting next week

UTICA, N.Y. – Construction work has resumed on the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line, and this second phase will include long-term temporary ramp closures starting next week.
Starting Tuesday, April 5, the following inner loop ramp closures will be in place:
- Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound to Route 8 southbound.
- Route 8 northbound to Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound.
- Route 8/840 southbound/eastbound to Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound.
- Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound to Route 840 westbound.
Drivers can still get to Routes 5/8/12 eastbound and northbound via the Campion Road exit.
There will also be temporary single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through April 1.
"Stage two is pretty much going to be a mirror image of stage one. As soon as we get the ramps closed and then we're able to get the lane shift and to get everybody into one lane on the new bridge...we'll start doing the demolition work, that again will be done at night just like it was done last year. And then construction will follow after that,” said Jimmy Piccola spokesperson for the New York State Department of Transportation.
Drivers are advised to use caution in this area and be mindful of the signage during the ongoing construction work.
Phase 2 is expected to last until the end of the summer.