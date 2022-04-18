 Skip to main content
Route 8 bridge work delayed due to heavy snow in the forecast

  • Updated
  • 0
Route 8 bridge project

Work scheduled to begin on the Route 8 bridge project will be slightly delayed due to heavy snow in the forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Contractors were supposed to start removing steel beams Monday night, but will suspend operations until Tuesday night.

Weather permitting, the work will begin Tuesday night at 10 p.m. and the bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The work will resume again Wednesday night into Thursday morning 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

During the demolition work, Route 5/12 northbound and southbound will be closed at the interchange, as well as Campion Road westbound to Route 5/8/12.

Drivers are advised to take caution in this area and pay attention to the signed detours.

