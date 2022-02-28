RPD: Other driver not at fault in fatal motorcycle crash

ROME, N.Y. – Following the investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash in Rome this past fall, police say the driver of the other vehicle involved will not be charged.
The crash happened on Erie Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The motorcyclist, Michael Bianca, died at the scene.
Police say the speed of the motorcycle was a significant factor in the crash, and the SUV driver, Joyl Hamilton, of Rome, was not at fault.