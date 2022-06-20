Rudy Giuliani stops in Utica to campaign for son in race for governor

UTICA, N.Y. – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stopped by Utica Monday to campaign for his son, who is facing three opponents in the Republican primary for New York governor.
Andrew Giuliani also dropped by Utica on the campaign trail earlier this month to discuss his crime prevention plan and intentions to fully fund police if elected.
While outside the Adirondack Bank Center Monday morning, Rudy talked about how the state needs a governor focused on reform.
“We compete with New Jersey for the most people leaving the state. We actually have the most people leaving the state who have the most money. In other words, we are losing the people who pay the bills,” Rudy said. “So, those of us who are left behind, are going to have to pay bigger bills. That’s just common sense. You need a reformer. You don’t just need a governor."
The other Republicans in the race are Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.
The winner will compete with either Gov. Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi or Jumaane Williams pending the outcome of the Democratic primary.
Early voting is currently open for June primaries through June 26. Primary Day is June 28.
For more information on early voting in your area, click here.