Running out of time for redistricting

A judge says New York's congressional and legislative districts have to be redrawn, because they were gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.
“This is a one-party state right now. Democrats control everything. It's impossible to think they would not create a plan that was self-sustaining," says John Zogby, of John Zogby Strategies.
So now they have to draw them again. Then the court will have to re-examine them for partisan fairness. If the judge rejects them, the court will make the state pay an expert to redraw them. And there's still the matter of the appeal the senate majority is promising. But the primaries are in June.
"How do we get all this resolved in time and what do you tell would-be candidates who have to submit petitions?” ponders Zogby. "We have an incumbent congressman who's not from this area. Does he campaign here, or does he not campaign here, and if so, when? This is messy."
Equally as, if not more, important-the voter.
“It hurts the voter, because they ought to at least know who their congressional representative is. And when the candidates don't know just yet or when voters have to start focusing and they're waiting for this process to be resolved, we're looking at kind of a messy situation and messy year,” says Zogby.
As for moving the primary…
“Legally, this is anoption to do. Politically, I don't know if it is an option or not," says Zogby. It can’t be moved past August 23rd. Lots of options; not a lot of time
“We’re in limbo right now," says Zogby.