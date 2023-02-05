Saturday evening fire under investigation in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y.-- Three people were left homeless after a fire at a house on East Main Street in Mohawk Saturday evening.
Firefighters were first called to 68 E. Main St. around 9:30 p.m. for a possible fire involving electrical supply lines going to the house.
When they arrived, the fire had already spread to a small area of the house. Firefighters were able to limit the damage to the outside of the home, however, the electrical supply to the house had to be pulled as a precaution.
Two adults and a child are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire officials are still investigating exactly what caused that fire, however, it is believed to be electrical.