Say Cheese!

Mike Haritos is the owner of Isle De Formaggio in New York City. He’s originally from Utica, and still loves the area, so he brings up specialty cheeses from around the world right to Utica.
"There are so many different varieties of cheese, all with their own unique features, their own unique taste. I mean whether it’s made with cow’s milk, sheep’s milk, goat milk. I mean they’ll have unique features, their own unique taste."
Mike’s cheeses are unique, and he’s hand-picked varieties that are hard to come by.
"I just went to all these different little towns all over the Mediterranean, all over Europe, and I source these cheeses that nobody in America didn’t have, and I actually brought in 4-5 cheeses that no one in America had. I introduced it to America, and for me it was very rewarding."
Customers like Utica Resident Adam McLain also find it rewarding.
"It’s stuff that you just can’t find around here, so it’s a lot of specialty cheese, and things that you don’t find in the grocery stores around here. You know it’s just nice to have something different to put on a salad or a sandwich or something that goes well with anything, and it’s nice if you have people over, you know to have something different to put out for people to try."
Different. That’s one way to describe cheese, but not all cheeses make the cut. Mike Haritos explains why some particular cheese is only fit for certain pallets.
"The more they age, the more the rind molds up, and the more it smells like…like dirty socks, but the paste inside is very, very, very creamy."
Personally I don’t care how creamy it gets, I’m not eating anything that smells like dirty socks, but everyone’s tastes are different.
"There’s a different cheese for everybody. For everyone’s taste. That’s what I think the attraction is."
Mike only comes up around once a month, but when he’s here you can find him at the Other Side Art Gallery. The gallery is located at 2011 Genesee Street. You can check Isle De Formaggio’s website or Facebook page to find out when his next visit will be.
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Isle-De-Formaggio-The-Cheese-Island-834912183296434/
email: mtenosoliveoil@gmail.com