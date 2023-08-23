Scam Alert—National Grid Warns Customers Not to Provide Account Information and Social Security Numbers to Callers Claiming to be from Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- Customers have reported receiving emails and telephone calls from people claiming to be National Grid workers, where the fake employee demands immediate payment for past-due balances on utility bills.
For some customers, the person claiming to be from National Grid promised to save them money on their next bill.
"Though these scams are not new, the imposters have taken additional steps to convince customers they work for National Grid. Customers contacted in the latest scam report that the caller will provide a name, office location from where they are calling, and an identification number," officials said.
With some of the scam calls, there was spoofing involved. That's where the caller ID and return number will have National Grid's name and the correct telephone number.
National Grid officials said that the scammers even threatened to cancel a customer's service unless payment is made.
The scammers ask for payment in the form of a bank account or credit card. They could demand that a customer purchase prepaid debit cards to make the payments, too.
"Businesses [that are] contacted receive a similar threat but are asked to make Western Union money transfers. The callers have also asked for Social Security numbers and National Grid account numbers," National Grid stated.
If a scam caller gets the prepaid debit card information, customers are directed to call a toll-free number, which replicates a National Grid recorded message and an automated operator that simulates authentic communication with the company.
"National Grid reminds customers that while it does contact customers with past-due balances by phone to offer payment options, it never demands direct payment through the use of a prepaid debit card and never accepts payment through these cards. National Grid also never demands payment with the threat of immediate disconnection," the company stated.
If you were a victim of the scam, National Grid said to call local law enforcement.
"If you are provided a phone number that does not match numbers on the billing statements, it is likely that the call is a scam," the utility company added.
The list below provides red flags to look out for.
