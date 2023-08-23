Scam Alert—National Grid Warns Customers Not to Provide Account Information and Social Security Numbers to Callers Claiming to be from Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- Customers have reported receiving emails and telephone calls from people claiming to be National Grid workers, where the fake employee demands immediate payment for past-due balances on utility bills.

For some customers, the person claiming to be from National Grid promised to save them money on their next bill.

"Though these scams are not new, the imposters have taken additional steps to convince customers they work for National Grid. Customers contacted in the latest scam report that the caller will provide a name, office location from where they are calling, and an identification number," officials said.

With some of the scam calls, there was spoofing involved. That's where the caller ID and return number will have National Grid's name and the correct telephone number.

National Grid officials said that the scammers even threatened to cancel a customer's service unless payment is made.

The scammers ask for payment in the form of a bank account or credit card. They could demand that a customer purchase prepaid debit cards to make the payments, too.

"Businesses [that are] contacted receive a similar threat but are asked to make Western Union money transfers. The callers have also asked for Social Security numbers and National Grid account numbers," National Grid stated.

If a scam caller gets the prepaid debit card information, customers are directed to call a toll-free number, which replicates a National Grid recorded message and an automated operator that simulates authentic communication with the company.

"National Grid reminds customers that while it does contact customers with past-due balances by phone to offer payment options, it never demands direct payment through the use of a prepaid debit card and never accepts payment through these cards. National Grid also never demands payment with the threat of immediate disconnection," the company stated.

If you were a victim of the scam, National Grid said to call local law enforcement.

"If you are provided a phone number that does not match numbers on the billing statements, it is likely that the call is a scam," the utility company added.

The list below provides red flags to look out for.

More from National Grid: "Be vigilant. If you believe you are current on your National Grid account, it is highly likely a call seeking payment is a scam.

Verify you are speaking with a National Grid representative. Ask the caller to provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number. If the caller doesn't know your account number and phishes for help, take charge and hang up immediately. National Grid representatives will know your account number.

Do not take the bait. Scammers will not have access to your account information, social security number or other personal details and you should never offer that information if asked. National Grid representatives will know your account number; if the caller cannot validate your account number listed on your bill, it is likely a scam.

Scammers also may contact you by email and attempt to lure customers into clicking on a link, visiting a malicious website, revealing account information, or calling a phone number.

While National Grid may ask for a payment to be made over the phone, the payment method will be left to the customer's discretion.

Do not fall for scare tactics and threats. National Grid will not contact customers demanding immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot, Money-Pak or any other prepaid card service.

Never — under any circumstances — offer personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.

Every National Grid employee carries a photo ID badge, and contractors working for the company are also required to carry ID. If someone requesting entry into your home or business does not show identification as a National Grid employee or contractor, don't let that person in, and call National Grid or local law enforcement," a release stated.

