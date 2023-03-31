School bus involved in crash at Utica intersection

UTICA, N.Y. – A car and a school bus collided at the intersection of Culver Avenue and South Street in Utica Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
The NewsChannel 2 crew at the scene was told at least two people were sent to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The front end of the bus was severely damaged from the impact.
It is not clear how many people were involved or if any students were on the bus.
NewsChannel 2 has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.