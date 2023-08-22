School Bus Transportation Companies Have High Hopes for a Smooth Year

UTICA, N.Y. -- In the blink of an eye, summer's almost over, and school is set to start on September 7 for many districts.
It wasn't much of a summer vacation, though, for Durham School Services, which transports roughly 8,500 students for the Utica City School District—but they're not complaining.
"We've been very busy. No one's taken any time off this summer. We've been just pedal to the metal, so we're really excited about this upcoming school year," says General Manager Brian McCann.
Durham has been aggressively hiring school bus drivers this summer.
"They earn money while they're training, and we pay for the accreditation," says McCann. "We've raised our rates substantially. We're one of the highest paid school bus companies in the area."
First Student, which transports Rome City School District students, is still actively recruiting.
"We're hiring every day. We're actually doing about five to six interviews this morning. We've got about seven or eight scheduled tomorrow and a bunch scheduled throughout next week," says Location Manager Matt Kiley.
Both districts expect to be fully staffed with drivers for the start of the school year September 7.
And they don't expect the chaos of the past two years.
"I don't believe you're going to see that type of confusion and shortages we've had in the past. I believe that we're going to have a very successful school year," says McCann.
"The way we're going this year, we're actually a lot farther along than we were last year. We've actually added more drivers this year than we had last year," says Kiley.
The day before classes start, Durham School Services is hosting a back-to-school event from 10 to noon at 1001 Broad Street in Utica, for kindergarten through third graders, so they can meet their drivers, and hopefully, curb any first day jitters.