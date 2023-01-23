School district files motions to dismiss in case of Frankfort teacher who hid camera in staff bathroom

COLONIE, N.Y. – The South Colonie Central School District has filed motions to dismiss 17 lawsuits filed by employees after a Frankfort man put a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School.
Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance in early November 2022, admitting to putting a camera disguised as a phone charger in a co-ed bathroom used by faculty members.
A few weeks later on Nov. 29, the 17 employees filed lawsuits against their former co-worker and the school district, seeking damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress caused by violations of privacy.
Attorneys for the District filed the motions on Friday, Jan. 20, saying that, by law, the District is not responsible for the actions of its employees. The motion also states there is no common law right of privacy in the state of New York, and claims the plaintiffs failed to cite any specific statute or regulation that was violated by the District.
The motion is scheduled to be heard at the Albany County Courthouse on Feb. 24.