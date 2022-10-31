Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest.
A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she did not know in her backyard. Police say the male told the woman he lost his cell phone in her yard the night before. However, the woman told police she saw the male pick up what appeared to be a handgun and then leave the yard.
Police believe the male was looking for a handgun that was discarded prior to an arrest that occurred several hours before.
Just before 2:30 a.m., police were in the same area of Pearl Street when they noticed a suspicious black Nissan sedan with Louisiana license plates stopped in front of a residence with the driver-side door open.
When the people inside the vehicle saw police approaching, one ran to the back of a nearby residence and another drove the car north on Pearl Street.
The officer chased the vehicle but the driver would not stop and ultimately crashed into a tree near 58 Genesee St.
Police say two people ran from the vehicle after the crash, and one of them, a male, threw a handgun on the roof of Berkshire Bank. Eventually the male, later determined to be a 17-year-old from Utica, surrendered and was arrested.
After he was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered from the roof, the teen was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
His name will not be released due to his age.
Police did not locate the second male who was reportedly in the woman’s backyard Monday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.
The lockout was lifted at New Hartford schools just after 10 a.m.