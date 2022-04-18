Schumer pushing to secure 2nd semiconductor plant at Marcy nanocenter

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Schumer pushing to secure 2nd semiconductor plant at Marcy nanocenter

  • Updated
  • 0
MARCY, N.Y. - As Wolfspeed prepares to launch production one week from today at its new one billion dollar chip fabrication facility in Marcy, U.S Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is doubling down on an effort to secure a 2nd semi-conductor plant at the Marcy Nanocenter.

Schumer said Wolfspeed Mohawk Valley Fab will be the first, largest, and only 200mm Silicon Carbide fabrication facility in the world. The more than $1 billion investment will bring 600 new jobs to the region by 2029 and ease the national chip shortage. 

"There are many different kinds of chips but the Silicon Carbide is particularly used for automobiles...the companies that are building domestically are going to help us out-compete when it comes to China," said Schumer. 

Schumer said he will bring further investments to Marcy through the $52 billion in federal incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and R&D included in his U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA). The USICA encourages chip fabs to build in the U.S., Marcy Nanocenter is one of those companies. 

"The Marcy Nanocenter is one of the most shovel-ready sites in the country for chip production," said Schumer. He added, "in tandem with a power-up from my legislation, we can make Marcy a national hub for semiconductor investment."

A line in the governor's state of the state address proposed moving the program to University of Albany, stripping SUNY POLY of its College of Nanoscale Science and Technology. 

Schumer said the funding from the USICA will be enough to cover both the Mohawk Valley and Albany. 

There is no exact timeline for when Marcy will become the 2nd semiconductor plant but Schumer said he wants the bill to receive bipartisan support. 

