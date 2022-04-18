Schumer pushing to secure 2nd semiconductor plant at Marcy nanocenter

MARCY, N.Y. - As Wolfspeed prepares to launch production one week from today at its new one billion dollar chip fabrication facility in Marcy, U.S Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is doubling down on an effort to secure a 2nd semi-conductor plant at the Marcy Nanocenter.
Schumer said Wolfspeed Mohawk Valley Fab will be the first, largest, and only 200mm Silicon Carbide fabrication facility in the world. The more than $1 billion investment will bring 600 new jobs to the region by 2029 and ease the national chip shortage.
"There are many different kinds of chips but the Silicon Carbide is particularly used for automobiles...the companies that are building domestically are going to help us out-compete when it comes to China," said Schumer.
Schumer said he will bring further investments to Marcy through the $52 billion in federal incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and R&D included in his U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA). The USICA encourages chip fabs to build in the U.S., Marcy Nanocenter is one of those companies.
"The Marcy Nanocenter is one of the most shovel-ready sites in the country for chip production," said Schumer. He added, "in tandem with a power-up from my legislation, we can make Marcy a national hub for semiconductor investment."
A line in the governor's state of the state address proposed moving the program to University of Albany, stripping SUNY POLY of its College of Nanoscale Science and Technology.
Schumer said the funding from the USICA will be enough to cover both the Mohawk Valley and Albany.
There is no exact timeline for when Marcy will become the 2nd semiconductor plant but Schumer said he wants the bill to receive bipartisan support.