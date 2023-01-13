Scorpion travels to Norwich elementary school in box of bananas

NORWICH, N.Y. – The cafeteria staff at Stanford J. Gibson Primary School in Norwich were in for quite the surprise Friday morning while preparing food for the students.
The workers were washing bananas when they spotted a scorpion, which likely came from Guatemala in the box carrying the fruit.
The staff followed protocols and contained the arachnid in a cup.
Students in the high school zoology program used the discovery to their advantage and took time to study the scorpion under a glowing light. They are caring for the scorpion and feeding it crickets.
Officials say no staff or students were harmed.