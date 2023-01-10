Sculpture Space seeking artists for residency program

The deadline to apply to Sculpture Space’s residency program is January 15th. Artists who get accepted will have an opportunity to spend 2 months to focus on their work, and are given a $500 stipend. Sculpture Space's Executive Director Tom Montan knows that getting in is the hard part, as judges from around the world scrutinize applicants work, and only the best are chosen.
"We invite the Artists in. 20 a year, and they come in cohorts of five, so we have four a year," Montan explained. "Four cohorts a year, and with each cohort we have an open studio, which we invite the public in to come and see what the Artists are doing in action, and I have to say as far as a community member, this is one of the most unique opportunities in our community to come and see art in action."
To apply go to Sculpture Space’s website and fill out an application. There is a nominal fee to process the application, but if you’re accepted the experience can set you apart as an Artist.
"I think that there is something to be said about the comradery and the knowledge base of Sculptors," said Montan. "They share and interchange ideas in a much more unique way than many Artists do. As they have techniques that they share, and you’d be surprised at how many Artists are out there that don’t have the facilities to actually do the work."
The residency program not only provides artists a place to sculpt, but equally important is the time to do the work.
"The big thing about Sculpture Space is that we provide them 2 months of time. We don’t charge them anything to be here, and we pay them a small stipend to be here, so all of that is attractive to an Artist that is trying to find a different vision or hone their vision."
Again the deadline to apply to the Sculpture Space residency program is Jan. 15. For more information or to apply, click here.