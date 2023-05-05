 Skip to main content
Search continues for man reported missing in Rome in 2019

  • Updated
  • 0
Antoine Campbell

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are still searching for a man who was first reported missing in May of 2019.

Antoine Campbell was living in Rome when he disappeared in February 2019, but police weren’t notified until three months later. 

Campbell’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Police say he has ties to Rome, Utica, Albany and New York City.

Friday was his 37th birthday, so police renewed their call to the public to help with the search.

Campbell is a Black man about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information that may assist with the search can reach out to Rome police at 315-339-7744 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.

