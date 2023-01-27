Search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has killed billions of Hemlock trees along the east coast, into New York, and most recently discovered in Oswego County. The insect is transported on bird’s feet, animal fur, and even humans. The species is slowly making its way north, and may eventually end up in the Mohawk Valley. SLEO PRISM Education and Outreach Coordinator Megan Pistolese-Shaw says finding them is the first obstacle.
"Normally this insect is hard to see. It’s about the size of a…like a speck of pepper. Alright imagine trying to…. I mean we say a needle in a haystack, try finding a speck of pepper on a tree."
Environmental groups St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLEO PRISM) and the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust are recruiting volunteers to go out and search for infestation. The group uses an app you can download on your smartphone called imapinvasives to report findings. Whitesboro Volunteer Lucas Russell says it's easy to do, and anyone can play an important role in saving the trees.
"The goal is to create like a network. A big management network, and the more eyes, and the more people looking around the better, and people walking trails, and people going out and walking their dogs, or they have Hemlocks on their property, there’s a whole bunch of opportunities to check."
Registration is required to participate in one of the training hikes, but the volunteers like Oswego Resident Andrew Bird feel the short session will have long-term effects.
"There aren’t that many places that are left that are untouched and similar to the way they were in the past, and these invasive pests are making it harder to learn about and see our past and what can potentially be our future."
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust Community Programs Director Linda Gibbs talkes about how accurate reporting will help management and control of the species before it’s too late.
"Making sure that we find it early on so we can treat those trees and make sure that we don’t have a huge infestation of them here because they will kill a Hemlock tree within 5 years."
The next search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid will be on February 9th in Camden’s Forest Park. If you want to learn more about this invasive species here's a few links:
REGISTRATION REQUIRED, register online at: https://bit.ly/HWAwalk or
visit the SLELO PRISM events page at www.sleloinvasives.org/events (Hike to Protect
Hemlocks Event), or call 315 387-3600 x7724.
Those who can't attend the hikes, but want to help can do so by visiting
https://bit.ly/SLELO_VHC to sign up to take the Virtual Hike Challenge (
Www.swallowwortcollaborative.org
@sleloprisminvasives on Facebook