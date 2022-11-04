Senator Griffo pushes to make Daylight Saving permanent

UTICA, N.Y. -- Daylight saving time ends Sunday but some state law makers are pushing for permanent daylight saving.
State Senator, Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, are making the push.
All states except for Hawaii and Arizona, follow the rule, a result of the enactment of the federal Uniform Time Act from 1966. Because the rule is a federal act, the federal government has to take action on it now, in order for any changes to be made.
Griffo sent a letter to the Senate Majority leader, requesting the legislature take up his bill, to establish daylight saving time as the year-round standard for the state and New York City.
Almost two-thirds of people across the nation and in New York State now want to stop changing their clocks. Many no longer want to spring forward and fall back anymore as the changes have major consequences on their health, safety and well-being.
“I believe that making daylight saving time permanent will benefit our communities, state and geographic region. Studies and research indicate that are many benefits to permanent daylight saving time, including improving health, enhancing public safety, reducing accidents and providing a needed boost for our economy. It’s time for the Legislature to act on this bill,” Griffo said.
Griffo says it's not just about having more daylight, it's about all the benefits the public will experience as a whole.
He says, there is hope now that the senate has taken action that maybe the house will too.