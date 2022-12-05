Serious crash in Bridgewater leaves one in critical condition

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Mercy Flight was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater Monday afternoon where at least one person appears to have been seriously injured.
The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Investigation revealed 21-year-old Emma A. Peduri was pulling out of her driveway into the path of a car operated by 47-year-old Justin M. Benedict of Waterville.
According to police, Peduri was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition. Benedict was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Part of Route 8 was closed between Swamp and Mapledale roads so authorities could reconstruct the crash. The road has since reopened.
The Investigation is on-going.