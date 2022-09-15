Severely malnourished, abandoned dog recovering at Herkimer County Humane Society

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- The severely malnourished dog found abandoned in an open crate Tuesday on Bleecker Street near Center Road in Frankfort needs help to stand up to eat. When authorities found him, still in the crate, with broken wire jabbing him and too weak to move, he didn't know if they were there to help him or hurt him.
"When we went to pick him up to put him in the van, he was a very nervous boy. He curled his lip a little at us but that's to be expected; we're strangers. He has no idea who we are and he was left on the side of the road in a crate to literally die," said Cassandra Allen, who works at the shelter.
He's only been at the shelter one full day, but he's already learning to trust.
"Since being here, he has shown signs of knowing that we're not going to hurt him. He does wag his tail, especially when you first come out to see him," said Allen.
Maybe because they're usually bringing food. This boy has quite the appetite, but they can only feed him small amounts, every few hours, so his stomach can get used to having food in it again.
"He really just knows that we're here and we're feeding him and we're not taking his food away," she said.
Shelter staff have given the 5- to 6-year old boxer mix love, food, shelter, and a name fitting a dog who can overcome his difficult recent past to love again.
"We came up with 'Legend' because we've had a Survivor, we've had a Hope. So we try to give them names that will mean something in the end," said Allen.
Shelter staff hope Legend will be ready for adoption around the end of the year.