Shelter in Place lifted at Hamilton College

CLINTON, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Hamilton College officials say there is no indication of an actual shooter on campus after a threat to “shoot up” the Kirner-Johnson building was posted on social media Sunday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college campus in Clinton around 6 p.m. to investigate the threat.
Just after 7 p.m., officials posted an update to the college website saying there was no evidence of a shooter. However, the shelter-in-place was still in effect to allow authorities to investigate.
Those on campus should still stay inside, lock doors, stay away from windows and keep phones on silent until police or campus administration give the “all clear.”
The college gave the all-clear just before 9:30 Sunday evening.