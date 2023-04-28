Shelters work together to rescue over 60 dogs from home in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. – Multiple animal shelters are working together to care for over 60 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in New Berlin on Friday.
New York State Police discovered the animals living in unsanitary conditions at 1792 County Road 29 while investigating a separate incident.
The Chenango County Codes Department deemed the house uninhabitable and shelters became involved to handle the removal of the animal. As of Friday afternoon, there were 61 dogs, one cat and one bird found at the home.
The Chenango County SPCA, the Delaware County Humane Society, Cortland SPCA, the Herkimer County Humane Society, the Schoharie County Humane Society and the Susquehanna SPCA are taking the animals to get veterinary care and will later get them ready for adoption.
“It does seem like some of them have some pretty serious medical conditions, so our medical team will get their hands on them,” said Stacie Haynes, executive director of the SQSPCA. “They'll do intakes, figure out what's going on, and you know shelters are full. You know all of our State agencies are underfunded, understaffed, and so it's unfortunately not easy to get help, and so sometimes we run into situations like this where it's really, really a serious problem, and frankly, the conditions are a public health issue.”
The owners of the dogs voluntarily surrendered the animals. At this time, it is unclear if the owners will face animal abuse charges.
Most of the dogs will be available for adoption in about a week.