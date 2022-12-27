Sheriff Maciol talks snowmobile safety as season begins

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol held a conference Tuesday, reminding riders of the rules of the trail he also discussed safety tips and snowmobile regulations.
The Snowmobile Patrol Unit, State Forest Rangers and the New York State Snowmobilers Association joined the Sheriff at the conference.
Maciol spoke of the laws regarding snowmobiling while intoxicated, speeding and exhaust modifications that will be strictly enforced. He also stressed that since most groomed trails are on private property, riders must stay on marked trails at all times, slow down near neighborhoods reminded riders that littering is not okay.
Over 650 miles of snowmobile trails in Oneida County are on private land.