Sherrill man gets stuck in salt spreader, injures ankle

SHERRILL, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man injured his ankle after getting stuck in a salter spreader on the back of a pickup truck in Sherrill Monday morning.
Police say a worker a the Briggs and Stratton facility heard the man yelling and found him stuck in the salt spreader. The police chief says the man was on top of the spreader to load the salt and it pulled him in. He was stuck in the device for more than an hour before fire crews were able to get him out.
Apart from his ankle injury, the man is expected to be OK.