Shooting range legislation to be proposed in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Common Councilperson Celeste Friend intends to propose a nuisance ordinance that would regulate indoor shooting ranges within the City of Utica. Outdoor ranges are already prohibited in the City, and this legislation would require indoor ranges to be licensed.
In addition The Planning Board would need a 3/4 vote to approve a special building permit.
The City would charge a $500 a year licensing fee, and the range would need $1,000,000 in liability insurance for bodily injury, and property damage.
No new shooting range shall be located closer than 1,000 feet from any entrance to any school, church, hospital, youth recreational facility, or in any location which, in the opinion of the Chief of Police, will result in the annoyance of any nearby resident.
Listed in the proposed legislation are a number of safety protocols. A new range would be required to have a professionally designed and commercially fabricated bullet trap and/or backstop installed in all shooting areas.
WKTV spoke with Celeste Friend by phone. She says she’s not opposed to shooting ranges. She feels any law abiding gun owner should know how to safely shoot their firearm, however she feels shooting ranges need to be located in the right places and not allowed in residential neighborhoods, or near commercial property.
When asked why this legislation is being proposed now she said, “The City can’t be in a position where we allow one in, and then have to try and legislate.”
We did reach out to the Mayor, Chief of Police, a local gun shop owner, and two area shooting ranges for comment, but were unable to secure an interview with them at this point.
The proposed legislation is an ordinance which requires nine votes to pass.
Councilperson Friend expects the legislation will be tabled at Wednesday's Common Council meeting, and brought up again during the following meeting on March 16.