Sign dedicated to Utica's first Italian-American mayor, Dominick Assaro

UTICA, N.Y. – A sign was dedicated to Utica’s first Italian-American mayor, Dominick Assaro, in East Utica Friday afternoon.
The sign sits at the Dominick Assaro Industrial Park on Dwyer Avenue.
Assaro served as mayor of Utica from 1968 to 1971.
Several of his family members gathered with city officials for the sign unveiling.
“Family was so important to him and this dedication has brought our whole family here together back to Utica,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
During his time as mayor, Assaro improved the Utica Zoo, added a ski lift at Val Bialas and established the city planning department.