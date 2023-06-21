Sitrin Campground adds cabin for Veterans

Cutting the ribbon for a new cabin at Sitrin Campgrounds is a happy occasion, but the cabin really opens the door for many Veterans who aren’t always feeling happiness.
Jackie Warmuth is the Vice President of Clinical Development at Sitrin. She says the campgrounds are an eco-environment that serve as a therapeutic way of relieving stress.
"There’s a huge number of Veterans here locally in the Valley, in Utica, they are not easily interested to step up and say I’ve got problems."
US Marine Sergeant Vincent Dier says as a Veteran he hopes to take advantage of the campgrounds, and would encourage any Veteran having issues to seek out help.
"At the end of the day don’t think about it just do it. You know this place has a lot to offer. You know there’s no one that can bother you, so you know you just got to take that first step. Get in contact with Jackie."
Retired Air Force Tech Sergeant Nic Phelps can tell you first-hand how the atmosphere here can change you.
"Ground yourself. Take your shoes off, take your sock off, stand on the ground as we all used to do as kids running around. How happy were we then? That’s part of the thing. We’re outside running in the grass. Here we’ve got 140 acres to do it."
Sitrin will be holding a Military Retreat from July 21 through the 23rd. Dozens of Veterans and their families get together to enjoy the facilities, and have the opportunity to get in touch with others who may be experiencing the same issues. Jackie Warmuth says it's a good first step to recovery.
"Putting them first in an environment where they’re at ease to talk about what’s going on, and then they have to first be able to talk about it and admit it to be able to move forward and find solutions to the concerns or issues that they have."
This is one of 4 cabins Stirin is looking to add to the Campgrounds. Funding for a second cabin has been secured, and is expected to be put in place by the end of summer. If you or someone you know is in need of services, you can find contact information provided here:
For Veteran Services: 315 737-2435 or Jwarmuth@Sitrin.com
To donate contact Mark DePerno 315 797-8000