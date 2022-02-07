Sitrin STARS celebrity wheelchair basketball game returning this spring

UTICA, N.Y. – After two years, Sitrin’s annual celebrity wheelchair basketball game will return this spring with Syracuse University’s Buddy Boeheim headlining.
Boeheim is a senior this year, boasting an average of 19 points per game and more than 1,500 career points.
Sitrin STARS athletes have been competing in this annual event against sports celebrities for 17 years.
“After two long years, we are very excited to bring back one of the area’s premier events,” said Marc DePerno, director of the STARS program. “The Sitrin STARS are anxious to showcase their abilities and are incredibly appreciative of the support they receive from the community.”
The event will be held on Thursday, April 28 at the Clark Athletic Center at Utica College. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
The funds raised through the event will help buy new sports wheelchairs and equipment, and offset the cost of training and competition for the STARS athletes.