SkillBridge Program helping soldiers succeed

The Federal Government launched the SkillBridge Program in 2014. It’s designed to help military service men and women transition into a civilian job. They’re able to spend the last 60-90 days of their active service interning. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department was able to recruit 3 soldiers into the program. PFC Dylan Ivan Schopen was one of them.
"It just kind of helps me get a foot in the door and build connections, and also gain experience of what the job will be like," he said.
It started out with just a couple of programs and a few solders. Now Oneida County Sheriff’s Department's Sgt. Carey Phair says there’s hundreds taking advantage of the opportunity nation-wide.
"Nationally we’ve seen Veterans struggle after leaving their military service and transitioning into civilian life, and we even see it here locally in Oneida County," said Phair.
Veterans who are struggling often end up at the Utica Center for Development.
"When you leave the military especially if you make a career out of it like I did in 24 years, what civilian skillset do you have?" said Vincent Scalise, the executive director at the Utica Center for Development.
Private First Class Jay-Cee Miller will be interning at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. He believes the Army recognizes the need for this kind of a program, and is working to address issues that go along with a transition into civilian life.
"They want to make sure that all the soldiers that are getting out now become successful instead of just having people that are Veterans just out there homeless because the numbers keep going up for it," said Miller.
]Scalise agrees homeless Veteran numbers are going up, and this program will help to solve some of the issues.
"I think it would cut down on the issues that lead to homelessness. So not being able to find suitable employment," he said. "Not being able to transition easily into civilian world. Those are some of the issues that lead to that homelessness problem."
The SkillBridge Program isn’t just for police officers. Hi-tech chip manufacturing company Wolfspeed has taken on an intern, and the program is open to any company willing to give these soldiers a chance at success.