Skunk captured in Boonville tests positive for rabies

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A skunk in Boonville tested positive for rabies late last week, according to the Oneida County Health Department.
The skunk was captured in the Boonville village square on April 21 and sent to the Wadsworth Center in Albany for testing on April 24.
The positive results were reported to the county on April 25.
According to the health department, no one was exposed or in need of any treatment.
If anyone believes their pet may have had contact with the skunk, they can contact the health department at 315-798-5064. Signs of rabies in animals include foaming or drooling from the mouth, acting mad or shy, or getting unusually close.
Dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months old, according to public health law.
Here are some upcoming vaccination clinics:
- April 27, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices
- June 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annsville Highway Garage
- July 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage
- August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena
- October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices