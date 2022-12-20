 Skip to main content
SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December

ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic.

The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy.

"These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation. The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained," Hochul said.

Households in all counties outside of New York City should receive benefits by Thursday. Households in New York City should receive benefits by Dec. 28.

