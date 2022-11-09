Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center

It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
"Most ice facilities, and especially multiple surface facilities are out in the middle of nowhere, and you have to drive into the city, into the restaurants, into the hotels."
The Nexus Center was designed with the community in mind, and will offer something uncommon in a city setting.
"There will be skate rentals for public skating. You know it’s a thing you don’t have in the inner city is a place to go public skating."
The Utica University Women’s locker room along with an exercise facility still needs to be finished, but the majority of the building is done. There’s a number of finishing touches in the works as well, but Robert Esche, the President of Mohawk Valley Garden says the facility will offer plenty of space for expos, and a number of sports related events.
"The closest thing that we could probably relate this to is Cooperstown and what they do with baseball…with all the fields and things of that nature."
One thing we didn’t mention was the new melting pit. It will eliminate the mounds of ice shavings produced by the Zambonis that are typically dumped behind the Auditorium. The Center will also have the ability for full video production to highlight all the excitement.
"We have 29 teams using 3 rinks. We got the Comets game going on in the 4th rink, so I mean you know you have a lot of people that are coming in with the hotels nights, with the restaurants, bars, other tourist assets, things of that nature."
The Nexus Center is projected to have an economic impact of $26-$32 million yearly. Auditorium officials aren’t expecting to have a grand opening until sometime in January.