Snodeo returns to Old Forge

Some of the hottest new sleds to hit the market are at Snodeo, but even without snow Central Adirondack Event Coordinator Laurie Barkauskas says there’s going to be youth snowmobile races, and plenty of new vendors with the latest trends hitting the market.
"It’s just to get people excited. It’s to get people to start thinking about the snowmobile season, start looking at the sleds. We’re going to have a lot of the 2023 snowmobiles on the premises, so if you’re looking for a snowmobile this is the place to come."
The snowmobile season in Old Forge kicked off on Monday, but Town of Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer believes the lack of snow isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
"We actually do pretty good business from the vendor’s standpoint when there isn’t a lot of snow and the people aren’t out on the trails."
Even if there were snow on the trails, Big Moose Yamaha Arctic Cat Owner Philip Martin says purchasing a new snowmobile is becoming a challenge.
"We still don’t have new sleds. If you don’t pre-order a new sled in the springtime, your chances of getting one are pretty tight….very difficult."
Difficult, but not impossible. RPM’s Apparel Owner Joe Rando says the apparel business also had difficulties last year, but there’s plenty to choose from at this show.
"We were on that end of the stick too last year with trying to get apparel in. Just the lack of stuff really hurt us, so hopefully this year will be a great year, and hopefully we get some snow."
Josh Klem from Moto Option talked about how this show does have a family atomsphere to it, and remains optimistic about the season.
"You know we wish there was snow obviously, but I think people are just still excited for the season ahead and still looking to come out and see what’s new."
Snodeo will be taking place on Saturday from 9-5 PM, and Sunday from 10-2 PM at the Town of Webb Recreation Center on North Street in Old Forge.