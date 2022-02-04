 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow has ended, but light snow and
winter storm impacts on roadways will persist a few more hours
with temperatures mainly in the teens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow emergencies in effect throughout the Mohawk Valley as winter storm continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Most of the Mohawk Valley saw 10 to 14 inches of snow overnight into Friday, and many areas have snow emergencies for tricky travel conditions.

Widespread snow Thursday into Friday prompted snow emergencies in several areas for tricky travel conditions.

Heavier snow Friday morning created slushy driving conditions and low visibility for many areas.

During snow emergencies, cars must also be off of the road to allow snow plows to clean up the streets.

The following municipalities still have snow emergencies in place as of Friday morning:

  • Dolgeville
  • Frankfort
  • Village of Herkimer
  • Village of Ilion
  • Village of Milford
  • New Hartford
  • New York Mills
  • Oneonta
  • Utica
  • Whitesboro
  • Yorkville

A travel advisory was issued in Lewis County but was lifted around 9:15 a.m.

Several schools and businesses closed Friday as well. To see a full list of local closures, click here.

Snow expected to end Friday

Most areas north of Otsego County saw anywhere from 5 to 15 inches of snowfall overnight, with a few more inches expected Friday.

The snow looks to taper off Friday afternoon and clear out by the evening.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you