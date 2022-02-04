Snow emergencies in effect throughout the Mohawk Valley as winter storm continues

Widespread snow Thursday into Friday prompted snow emergencies in several areas for tricky travel conditions.
Heavier snow Friday morning created slushy driving conditions and low visibility for many areas.
During snow emergencies, cars must also be off of the road to allow snow plows to clean up the streets.
The following municipalities still have snow emergencies in place as of Friday morning:
- Dolgeville
- Frankfort
- Village of Herkimer
- Village of Ilion
- Village of Milford
- New Hartford
- New York Mills
- Oneonta
- Utica
- Whitesboro
- Yorkville
A travel advisory was issued in Lewis County but was lifted around 9:15 a.m.
Several schools and businesses closed Friday as well. To see a full list of local closures, click here.
Most areas north of Otsego County saw anywhere from 5 to 15 inches of snowfall overnight, with a few more inches expected Friday.
The snow looks to taper off Friday afternoon and clear out by the evening.