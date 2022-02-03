 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches overnight.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly exceed 1 inch
per hour at times tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow shoveling available to seniors in Oneida County

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow shoveling

With upwards of 10 to 16 inches of snow forecasted in the Mohawk Valley between Thursday and Friday, some local seniors may be looking for help with snow removal.

The Oneida County Office for the Aging can connect older adults with volunteers willing to shovel steps, sidewalks and walkways.

The volunteers are called in when there are more than six inches of snow or a snow emergency.

Seniors can reach out to the office at 315-798-5456 for more information. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.