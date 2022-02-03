Snow shoveling available to seniors in Oneida County

With upwards of 10 to 16 inches of snow forecasted in the Mohawk Valley between Thursday and Friday, some local seniors may be looking for help with snow removal.
The Oneida County Office for the Aging can connect older adults with volunteers willing to shovel steps, sidewalks and walkways.
The volunteers are called in when there are more than six inches of snow or a snow emergency.
Seniors can reach out to the office at 315-798-5456 for more information. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.