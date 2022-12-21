Snowmobilers not happy about Holiday Hunt Law

The Holiday Hunt law is the equivalent of coal in the stocking for snowmobilers.
"To me, it's clearly evident that Governor Hochul does not support snowmobiling in New York State," says Dave Adams, President of CNY Snow Travelers.
The Holiday Hunt law extends bow and muzzle loader hunting season for deer in the southern zone one week, from December 26th to January 1st. But snowmobile trails can't open during deer season.
"The snowmobile associations along with the legislators, I know Senator Manion in the Senate and Assemblywoman Warner, put a bill in to stop this and have counties able to opt out. So, it went through the Senate and went througth the Assembly and it was passed and it went to the governor's desk and she vetoed it," says Assemblyman, Brian Miller (R) 101st.
Assemblyman Miller's office took a lot of calls from unhappy snowmobilers after the governor's veto, Monday.
"I feel there's other ways of managing the herd other than this extended hunt between Christmas and New Years," says the Assemblyman.
Riders oppose the Holiday Hunt on many levels, not just because they have a lot of money invested in riding and are itching to get out.
"Snowmobilers spend money. Go out to the bars, restaurants, whatever, have a meal, you're gonna drop $100. Hats, coats, all that. It adds up," says Adams.
"Not many people go out and hunt after Christmas. We don't. I mean, if you can't get a deer in the first two weeks..."