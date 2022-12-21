 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Snowmobilers not happy about Holiday Hunt Law

  • Updated
  • 0

HOLIDAY HUNT LAW

The Holiday Hunt law is the equivalent of coal in the stocking for snowmobilers.

"To me, it's clearly evident that Governor Hochul does not support snowmobiling in New York State," says Dave Adams, President of CNY Snow Travelers.

The Holiday Hunt law extends bow and muzzle loader hunting season for deer in the southern zone one week, from December 26th to January 1st. But snowmobile trails can't open during deer season.

"The snowmobile associations along with the legislators, I know Senator Manion in the Senate and Assemblywoman Warner, put a bill in to stop this and have counties able to opt out. So, it went through the Senate and went througth the Assembly and it was passed and it went to the governor's desk and she vetoed it," says Assemblyman, Brian Miller (R) 101st.

Assemblyman Miller's office took a lot of calls from unhappy snowmobilers after the governor's veto, Monday.

"I feel there's other ways of managing the herd other than this extended hunt between Christmas and New Years," says the Assemblyman.

Riders oppose the Holiday Hunt on many levels, not just because they have a lot of money invested in riding and are itching to get out.

"Snowmobilers spend money. Go out to the bars, restaurants, whatever, have a meal, you're gonna drop $100. Hats, coats, all that. It adds up," says Adams.

"Not many people go out and hunt after Christmas. We don't. I mean, if you can't get a deer in the first two weeks..."

