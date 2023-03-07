Some business owners at odds with Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- The mission statement of the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce states its goals include assisting businesses, organizations and individuals, but in the past few months, some businesses that have paid for membership in the chamber, have opted to leave because they say they do not have a voice in the organization.
In late January, after about four months on the job, the communications director for the chamber resigned. Josh Fitzgerald, who also owns Lake Effect Tech in Boonville, resigned from a position he had been asked to fill by the board president for the chamber.
“It was difficult as the director of communications to constantly be asked questions and not receive any kind of direction or a solid, intelligent comment to convey back to the membership,” Fitzgerald said.
Some members began questioning the finances of the chamber at the January meeting. They said their questions were not answered and instead, the board presented obstacles to getting answers.
Fitzgerald said dozens of members have voiced interest in leaving the chamber since January.
A meeting was held Monday to update the bylaws of the chamber.
Business owner Deniese Haskins is one member who said she would opt to leave in May if no changes are made.
“They don't listen to their membership,” Haskins said. “The board is supposed to be voted on by the members. They are changing the by-laws to stop that.”
The new bylaws from Monday’s meeting, that were shared with NEWSCHANNEL 2, omit a section that establishes a membership committee.
“They gave the membership no voice whatsoever,” Haskins said. “No right to vote on the bylaws.”
“Ideally, I would like to see the two sides sit down and discuss the issues openly,” Fitzgerald said. “And come to some kind of general consensus, not continuing the divide, removing things that are supposed to be in place for safeguard by bylaws.”
We spoke with the president of the chamber by phone, email and in person at the chamber. He told us he will not comment on the situation or the new bylaws. He did encourage members to attend the next meeting, which is March 16, 2023 at 6 pm at the VFW in Boonville.
Members we spoke with who would not go on camera noted concerns over how membership fees were used over the course of the past few years. They tell us they brought these concerns to the chamber and were told they would need to submit FOIL requests for documents.
Haskins said, “People really want to see the chamber succeed, so I am hoping that if the board resigns, we can fill a board and move forward from there, but it will have to be membership vote.”