Some Marcy residents temporarily without water along Trenton Road

TRENTON, N.Y. – Some residents on Trenton Road in Marcy are without water Thursday morning as crews from Mohawk Valley Water Authority work on repairing a water main break.
Officials at MVWA say the extended outage is due to a utility company failing to respond to an emergency dig ticket.
Residents on Trenton Road between Mallory and Church Roads must boil their water for at least 48 hours after their service is restored.
Water should be boiled for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.