Some relief at the pump as state, county gas tax changes take effect

According to AAA the average price of gas in New York State was $4.92 a gallon, but that was on May 31. Utica resident, Frankie Thompson, says the prices change on a dime.
"One day you go its $4.99, come again it’s about $5," said Thompson.
The state and county are suspending a portion of the money it collects in gas taxes. The savings from the State amounts to about 16 cents per gallon, and the County is only collecting tax on the first $3 per gallon. Combined you’ll save about 20-25 cents per gallon of gas based on current prices.
Utica resident James Freeman says it's just not enough.
"You can’t even get a gallon of gas with that, so what’s dropping it 16 cents going to do?" said Freeman.
The savings doesn’t seem like much, but it’s estimated to save New Yorkers around $600 million through the end of the year. Utica Resident Tary Sann is counting every penny.
"I mean 16 cents is 16 cents. Yeah every dollar counts. So does every cent," said Sann.
The State approved the savings through the budget process, but Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says Counties that participate in the gas suspension will simply lose out on the additional revenue.
"It’s a significant revenue loss. That’s several million dollars the County loses, and the County I say as a whole. The towns and villages etc. because we’re not collecting that revenue," said Picente.
Oneida County is able to initiate a gas cap because sales tax revenues are up. The savings aren't much, but some travelers like New York Mills resident Joe Walsh are happy for any help they can get.
"Overall a lot because I drive a tremendous amount, so you know I’m averaging probably close to $200 a month in gas," he said.
The State will continue their suspension until the first of the year, and the County’s remains in effect until Nov. 30. The county executive is hoping their contribution can help consumers along until bigger changes can be accomplished.
"Every little bit helps, and I know that it’s hard to make the big impact, but that’s where the federal government’s got to come in," said Picente.
The federal government has released oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves, but not enough to make a substantial impact, so these savings may soon be taken over by rising gas prices.