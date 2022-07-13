Soon-to-be National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bud Fowler, honored in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A posthumous 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee was honored at his graveside in Frankfort Wednesday morning with a wreath-laying ceremony.
Bud Fowler, born John W. Jackson Jr., grew up in Cooperstown in the 1860s before playing professional baseball at a time when society was not as accepting of Black players. Because of the rampant racism at the time, Fowler was forced to move around joining several teams throughout his career.
In spite of that, Fowler persevered as a pioneer in the league as a pitcher for 16 years and second baseman for 12 years.
When he retired he moved to Frankfort where he died in February of 1913.
President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Josh Rawitch, says Fowler was a man of many talents and deserves to be recognized.
“I mean his story is just an incredible one of perseverance of moving around the country to kind of vagabonding as a way to play all at the same time as being a barber in the towns he was in,” said Rawitch. “I'm not sure how well known – but he wrote an incredible song and his sheet music is in our collection at the Hall of Fame, which is just impossible to imagine that someone could have that many different talents and yet go so long before they were really known to the public.”
Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held July 22 - 25 in Cooperstown.