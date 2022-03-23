Sovena USA looking to grow its workforce

ROME, N.Y. – Sovena USA is ramping up production and looking to grow its workforce in Rome.
Sovena makes olive oil, including Olivari, and distributes its products worldwide.
Managing Director Enrique Escudero says olive oil has many health benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which increase demand for the products.
The Rome facility is looking to hire drivers, warehouse employees and machine operators.
There are 145 employees right now, and Director of human resources, David Winberg, says they're looking to build that up to 190.
For more information or to apply, click here.