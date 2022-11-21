Special counsel overseeing Trump investigations a SUNY Oneonta grad

Jack Smith, the special counsel who will oversee the ongoing criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump, was a 1991 SUNY Oneonta graduate.
Smith has been tasked with determining if Trump should face charges related to both classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Smith, originally from Clay, attended Harvard Law School after graduating from SUNY Oneonta.
He then went on to work as chief of the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, supervising the litigation of public corruption cases. He supervised sensitive investigations of foreign government officials and militia for war crimes.
Smith currently works at The Hague in the Netherlands, but will leave his position to serve as special counsel in the Trump investigations.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith special counsel on Nov. 18.