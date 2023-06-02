Spike alert issued after three people die of drug overdoses in Utica June 1st

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued an overdose spike alert Friday, after three people died from drug overdoses on Thursday, in west Utica. Officials could only say the overdoses happened in the area of Noyes Street.
"There were three in one day, but there were two different substances found. They look different from each other. One was crystal like. One was white powder like," said Sean Miri, Director of Substance Use Services for Oneida County. "I do find it very significant that the two drugs that were found looked different from each other, so it's just like, it wasn't one supply."
Among the unanswered questions: were the three using together? How did they ingest the drugs that killed them? Were they given Narcan? Officials do believe they know why the substances that killed them were so deadly.
"Right at the moment, it's suspected it is fentanyl, an opioid like substance," said Miri.
For now, one of the best hopes of stopping the runaway train of addiction is harm reduction.
"Some people may not understand that addiction, you know, like, 'hey, that person's using. That person deserves what they get because they're making their own choices.' But that's still somebody's daughter, somebody's son. And at the end of the day, harm reduction is about saving lives, and if we're not about saving lives, then what are we about?" said Miri.
One thing they're trying to spread the word about-the public has free, anonymous, 24/7 access to Naloxone and Fentanyl test strips at the new public health kiosk at the Giotto Center, on Oswego Street, on the west side of the North/South Arterial, in Utica. Because, as one treatment expert put it: "as long as they're alive, there's hope."