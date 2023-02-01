 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay

  • Updated
  • 0
Empire State Winter Games

ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches.

On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North Broad Elementary School.

The torch will make its way to other Community Bank locations, including Cazenovia, Potsdam, Waterloo and Lake Placid.

More than 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in this year’s Empire State Winter Games, which will be held in Lake Placid Feb. 2 - 5.

Some of the featured events include hockey, figure skating, luge, skiing and snowshoeing.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you