Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay

ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches.
On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North Broad Elementary School.
The torch will make its way to other Community Bank locations, including Cazenovia, Potsdam, Waterloo and Lake Placid.
More than 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in this year’s Empire State Winter Games, which will be held in Lake Placid Feb. 2 - 5.
Some of the featured events include hockey, figure skating, luge, skiing and snowshoeing.