SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case.
Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
Then on Thursday, New York State Police called the SQSPCA for assistance with seven German Shepherds who were found at a residence emaciated and in poor condition.
The dogs were surrendered to the shelter, which means they can now be properly cared for, but the staff is now looking for emergency foster homes for the dogs, as well as anyone looking to adopt.
Anyone interested in either fostering or adoption can call the shelter at 607-547-8111.