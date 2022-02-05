St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts community concert

UTICA, NY – Billboard-charting recording artist Sherry Anne, a Utica native, performed a community concert at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church Saturday afternoon.
Sherry Anne, who now lives in Rome says it’s great to get out and see people in her old community once again.
She performed songs from her many albums, but also brought with her the very inspirational message of her life’s journey.
“I’m partially deaf and hearing impaired. I like to share my story of overcoming that challenge and that obstacle and how my faith played a part in that. I’ll also be singing a lot of songs from the last 8 albums that I made”.
In addition to her many Gospel albums, Sherry Anne has also written two children’s books.