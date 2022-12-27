Standoff continues between Utica police, man with machete

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning went into a house on Cottage Place. Officers have been trying to get the man to come outside for three hours.
People who live near State Street and Cottage Place are advised to stay inside and others should avoid the area at this time.
Police say it's the man's home. It's unclear if anyone else is inside.
SWAT teams and police officers were still at the scene at 3:30 p.m. trying to negotiate with the suspect. Gas was deployed inside the house in attempt to get him to come outside, but by 4 p.m., the man was still inside.
The man was in the Cornhill area around noon and an alert was sent out advising people to stay in their homes.
Reports about a man walking with a machete on State Street first came in around 11:30 a.m. Police tried to stop the man to speak with him, but he refused to cooperate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.