Standoff in Oneida ends with peaceful surrender

ONEIDA, N.Y. – A standoff on Phelps Street in Oneida ended with the suspect surrendering peacefully.
Oneida Police Chief Steven Lowell says the investigation started when an incident was reported at Oneida Health Hospital Wednesday night. Officers tracked the person involved to a home on Phelps Street around 9 p.m. When police went to talk to the person, they realized the person had been barricaded inside, leading to a standoff.
People were asked to avoid the area as officers tried to negotiate.
After two hours of communicating through the door and over the phone, the suspect surrendered peacefully shortly after 11 p.m. and was sent to the hospital to be evaluated.
Police say charges are pending.