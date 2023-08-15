Stanley "Stash" Babiarz, Local Veteran and Active Community Member, Passes Away at 90

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stanley “Stash” Babiarz, a local veteran known for his community activity and one of Oneida County Historical Society’s Richard W. Couper Living Legends, passed away over the weekend.
He was 90 years old.
Babiarz was known for his collection of convertible cars, some of which were adorned with American flags and on display in many local parades.
Babiarz was a member of the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany as a photographer during the Korean War.
His civic projects included the establishment of the Pearl Harbor Memorial in New York Mills and the Purple Heart Park in Utica. He also raised funds for the needy in Poland following the Solidarity movement, his obituary stated.
He was a fan of sports, even co-founding Yorkville Little League.
Babiarz was recognized 10 years ago as a Living Legend in Oneida County for his work with Utica’s Polish community.
Calling hours are set for Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wolanin Funeral Home, with a 10:30 a.m. funeral mass on Saturday at Sacred Heart-Saint Mary's in N.Y. Mills.
From Babiarz's obituary:
"In his own words, 'I give as much as I can to as many as I can for as long as I can.'"