Starlighters Drum & Bugle Reunion

"They were anticipation it was going to be a large crowd…."
The Starlighters Drum and Bugle Corps is planning a Grand Reunion. It’s been nearly 60 years since they’ve played together as a group, but they’re expecting a good turnout because back when they were competing, the entire community came out to support them. Starlighters Co-Chair Reunion Committee Dan Clayton is excited for everyone.
"This little town of Frankfort with a very small population base was able to produce a very competitive junior corps, The Starlighters that for several years really were on the top of the drum corps world."
Clayton reminisces about coming home after a big win.
"One o'clock in the morning we put on a concert with about 150 people there in their pajamas and bathrobes. It was just…it was a great moment in Frankfort’s history."
Then in 1966 the music came to an end.
"With the small resources we just weren’t able to sustain that kind of effort any longer here, so we just kind of passed into history."
24 Starlighters have passed away, but 42 of the 80 living members will be attending the reunion, and while this is being called a Grand Reunion, it’s not the end of the road for the Starlighters.
"This is not going to be just our one last kind of hurrah here. We want to do other things to remember the Starlighters, to give our salute to the Town and Village of Frankfort that supported us all those years ago."
The entire community is invited to attend the Starlighters Grand Reunion free of charge on Friday, September 23rd at St. Francis Pavilion in Frankfort.
Here's a full schedule of events: